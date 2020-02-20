Northampton in top 20 places in UK for drivers dodging car tax

DVLA delivers 'Tax It or Lose It' message as clampers get ready to hit town

Northampton ranks 17th in the UK list of areas where more motorists try to dodge paying road tax.

Official figures revealed a total of 18.729 of enforcement notices issued to addresses in the town during 2019.

Clampers were out in force in Doncaster, Sheffield and Leicester this week and DVLA chiefs warned Northampton is on their hitlist of towns and cities to target with their Tax It Or Lose It campaign delivering a clear message for those who take a chance on not taxing their vehicle.

The campaign focuses on the consequences of breaking the law from penalties and fines to clamping, and having vehicles seized

Northamptonshire Police regularly use social media posts to highlight untaxed vehicles being taken off the road.

Northamptonshire Police highlight seizing untaxed vehicles via their Twitter posts

DVLA chief executive Julie Lennard said: "The number of untaxed vehicles on the road is falling, but we are determined to reduce this even further.

"We operate a range of measures to make vehicle tax easy to pay and hard to avoid, so there really is no excuse if you fail to tax your vehicle.

"While the vast majority of motorists do the right thing and tax correctly, this campaign highlights the real consequences that motorists face if they don’t tax their vehicles.

Failure to tax a vehicle can escalate to a fine of £1,000 for motorists who ignore penalties and the case goes to court and the DVLA has powers to clamp and seize cars until the correct amount is paid.

DVLA figures show Northampton in the top 20 of areas for enforcement notices

Once your vehicle is clamped or seized, the costs start spiraling: £100 for a release rising to £200 after 24 hours plus a £21-per-day storage fee.