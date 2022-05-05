Northampton drug-driver stopped with five times legal limit of ketamine in his system lands three-year ban

Court hears 29-year-old was caught twice in five weeks on M1 and A428

By Kevin Nicholls
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 9:21 am

A Northampton driver stopped with up to five times the legal limit of an illegal sedative in his system landed a three-year ban.

Joshua Hillery, aged 29, admitted drug-driving in a Range Rover Evoque TWICE in the space of five weeks.

Court documents revealed tests showed Hillery, of Harlestone Road, had 200 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood while driving on the A428 at Crick on October 20, 2021 AND 172 microgrammes on November 24, this time on the M1 southbound near Watford Gap.

Drug-driver Joshua Hillery was banned for three years and fined £800 at Northampton Magistrates Court

The legal limit is 20 microgrammes per litre of blood.

Hillery pleaded guilty to both offences at Northampton Magistrates Court on April 25.

Ketamine is a powerful sedative mostly used as an anaesthetic that can induce confusion, agitation and a disconnection from reality.

Hillery was also fined a total of £800 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge to fund victim services and £85 towards prosecution costs.

