Magistrates dealt with these cases including criminal damage to an ambulance, shoplifting packs of salmon from Co-op, possession of an XL Bully dog…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 28

ADRIAN ATTWOOD, aged 61, of Lismore Close, Northampton, drink driving — 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 microgrammes of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, driver failed to stop after a road accident at The Ridings car park, Northampton, community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 25 months.

GRANT JEFFERY, aged 34, of no fixed abode, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis; two weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on April 29

MARK THOMPSON, aged 52, of Upper Thrift Street, Northampton, criminal damage to an ambulance to the value of unknown belonging to West Midlands Ambulance Service, criminal damage to a patient transport ambulance to the value of unknown belonging to West Midlands Ambulance Service; eight weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 200 hours unpaid work, restraining order not to contact NHS Ambulances anywhere in the country, except in an emergency, compensation of £1,002.62, surcharge £154, costs £85.

JOHNNY CONNORS, aged 30, of Kestrel Close, Overstone, dangerous driving on Holmecross Road, Northampton, drink driving — 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, failed to stop a vehicle when directed by police, possession of a Class A drug — cocaine, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a machete — in a public place; 40 weeks in prison, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

THOMAS FRASER, aged 56, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole multiple packs of salmon to the value of £25 from Co-op; fined £184, costs £85.

CHEYANNE BLACKWOOD, aged 23, of Milton Street North, Northampton, possession / custody of a fighting dog, namely a XL Bully; conditionally discharged for 12 months, contingent destruction order for dog unless an exemption is obtained within two months, surcharge £26, costs £574.

PRINCE MURANDU, aged 21, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £184, surcharge £74, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on April 30

JAKE GENT, aged 34, of Poppyfield Court, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole a leaf blower to a value unknown from B&Q, failed to surrender to custody; conditionally discharged for six months, costs £85.

HARSHA PATEL, aged 65, of Church, Northampton, drove without due care and attention at Queen Eleanor Interchange — drove through a red light and collided with another vehicle causing damage and slight injury to driver and passenger in that vehicle; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £130, five points.

