Northampton driver caught speeding FOUR times in 12 DAYS on M1 and A45
Three points each adds up to six-month ban from magistrates
A Northampton driver has lost his licence for six months after racking up 12 points for speeding in just 12 days.
Court documents showed Gyurhan Yusein was snapped by average speed cameras driving a seat SUV three times on the same stretch of M1 motorway and once on the A45 at Brackmills.
Yusein, aged 30, admitted clocking 73mph heading northbound between Milton Keynes and Northampton in the early hours of May 9, 2021.
Just over 24 hours later the same set of cameras spotted Yuesin at 68mph heading towards junction 15 — and at 68mph again at 2.40am on May 20.
In between, Northampton Police mobile enforcement cameras clocked the same Seat at 71mph on the 60mph stretch of Nene Valley Way at 1.52pm on May 16.
Yusein, of St Andrew’s Street, pleaded guilty to all four offences and was fined £40 for each, plus a total of £496 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.
Magistrates also handed him three points for each offence, ‘totting up’ to 12 and leading to an automatic ban for repeat offending.
Temporary speed restrictions are in force on the M1 between junction 13 and junction 16 while smart motorway construction work is going on. The limit was 50mph but increased to 60mph in July 2020 in response to feedback from motorists.