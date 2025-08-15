Local magistrates also dealt with cases involving shoplifting, possession of drugs, driving while disqualified and threatening behaviour…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 25

ASHLEY NESTOR, aged 36, of Pilton Close, Northampton, two counts of theft from a shop — on April 24, 2025, stole goods, to the value of £223 belonging to Co-op, on May 15 stole goods to the value of £112.50 belonging to Co-op; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £335.50, prosecution costs £85

LEE MITCHELL, aged 61, of no fixed abode, breached a criminal behaviour order by being intoxicated in an area to which the public had access to, which you were prohibited from doing; fined £50.

■ These cases were heard on July 26

JACK MARCHANT, aged 26, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £80, costs £85.

JAMES FREELAND, aged 34, of no fixed abode, theft from a shop — on July 20, 2025, stole wine and beer to the value of £110.75 belonging to One Stop; compensation of £110.75.

MACIEJ WOJTASIAK, aged 29, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, used a vehicle on Watling Street, Towcester, without third party insurance; community order with 50 hours unpaid work, disqualified for four months, costs £85.

PAUN CIOBANU, aged 49, of Gold Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified on St James Mill Road, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, costs £85, disqualified for eight months.

TENDAI DYIRAKUMUNDA, aged 39, of no fixed abode, two counts of theft from a shop — on July 25, 2025, stole five bottles Original Fairy Liquid and five bottles of Fairy Snuggly Liquid to a value of £32.40 belonging to B&M Stores; on July 25 stole four boxes of Belgian biscuits to the value of £112 belonging to Marks & Spencer; 19 weeks in prison,

MICHAEL HOLLAND, aged 31, of no fixed abode, failed to surrender to custody; fined £40.

■ These cases were heard on July 28

RICKY FHALORA, aged 38, of Deal Street, Northampton, two counts of theft from a shop — on May 21, 2025, stole a can of beer to a value of £1.49 belonging to a Northampton Mini Market, on May 21 stole various items of a value unknown belonging to Co-op, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged goods to the value of approximately £300 belonging to Co-op; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £300, costs: £85.

CLARE TWITCHETT, aged 47, of Lordswood Close, Northampton, drink driving on Landimore Road, Northampton — 108 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, driver of a vehicle failed to stop after a road accident on Landimore Road; community order with 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

ROSALYN DEAN, aged 40, of Church End, Potterspury, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

NICHITA POPESCU, aged 26, of St Michael’s Avenue, Northampton, theft from a shop — on July 12, 2025, stole alcohol to the value of £72.50 belonging to Waitrose; community order, costs £85.

COSMIN BUNAIASU, aged 44, of Great Holme Court, Northampton, drink driving on Cranford Road, Northampton — 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £480, surcharge £192, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

RAMONA SINDILA, aged 33, of Lowlands Close, Northampton, drink driving on Wellingborough Road, Northampton — 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £120, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

RICKY BRADSHAW, aged 60, of Melbourne Walk, Northampton, burglary other than dwelling — theft of £1,805 in cash; eight months in prison, compensation of £1,805, surcharge £187, costs £85.

ALISTAIR WHITING, aged 40, of Balfour Road, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon — an extendable baton — in a private place; conditionally discharged 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

LEE SMITH, aged 43, of no fixed abode, breached a criminal behaviour order by being intoxicated in a public place in Northamptonshire when prohibited from doing so; 12 weeks in prison,

RYAN HUTCHINGS, aged 32, of no fixed abode, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, caused on NHS premises a nuisance / disturbance at Northampton General Hospital, fined £100.

JOEL DAVIS, aged 31, of Friary Close, Daventry, assault by beating of a police officer; 32 weeks in prison, compensation of £50, costs £85.

MICHAEL BOSWELL, aged 42, of Candace Court, Northampton, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — a plate and a drum set to the value of £61; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £45.

