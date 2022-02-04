A Jaguar driver who blew nearly three times over the drink-drive limit has been banned for 28 months and told to get help with alcohol dependency by magistrates.

Ian Downing, aged 64, was stopped behind the wheel of a Jaguar XF on December 11 — during a Northamptonshire Police drink-drive crackdown.

Tests confirmed 104 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police charged 83 drink-drivers during the annual December crackdown

Downing, of Deer Close, Grange Park, pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday (January 31).

He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid worth within the next 12 months and pay £190 in prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.

Northamptonshire Police launched its annual month-long campaign against drink and drug driving on December 1. Others who have been sentenced in court recently:

■ CATALINA CHIRIAC, aged 37, of Floribunda Drive, Northampton, was banned for 12 months and ordered to pay £385 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath on December 10 , 2021.

■ RUSSELL LEE COLE, aged 49 of West Street, Weedon, was banned for 24 months and ordered to pay £319 after admitting driving a Volvo XC40 in Queen Street, Weedon, while over the limit on December 10. Tests showed 90mg of alcohol in 100ml millilitres of breath.

■ DAINUS PUZAUSKAS, aged 40, of Hamsterley Park, Northampton, was banned for 31 months and ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath on December 10. He was also ordered to pay £180 prosecution costs and victim surcharge.

■ LEWIS TODD, aged 24, of Lewis Road, Northampton, was banned for 18 months and ordered to pay a total of £568 after admitting driving a Ford Focus on Wellingborough Road while over the limit on December 11. Tests showed 65mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

He was also fined £130 after pleading guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and £392 for having no insurance.

■ NICU CRISTIAN LEONTE, aged 26, of Windflower Place, Northampton, was banned for 20 months and ordered to pay £435 after admitting driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Wellingborough Board while over the limit on December 12. Tests showed 85mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

He was also fined £200 for driving without due care and attention.

■ ALEXANDRU MEREACRE, aged 28, of Mayfield Drive, Daventry, was banned for 14 months and ordered to pay £540 after admitting driving a BMW 120 near his home on December 12. He was also fined £492 for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

■ FRAGEE AGYEMAN, aged 44, of Grasscroft, Northampton, was banned for 24 months and complete an unpaid work requirement after being convicted of driving a Ford Galaxy while over the limit near his home on January 1, 2022. He was also ordered pay a total of £180 and complete a community order and unpaid work requirement. Tests showed 97mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Northamptonshire Police has so far charged 83 drivers with being over the limit during the campaign, which ran until New Year's Day.