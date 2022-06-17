■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 6

THOMAS WILLIAM JONES, aged 25, of HMP Peterborough, stole alcohol, food and soap products value £120 from OneStop Shop; 10 weeks in prison, surcharge £128.

JAMES PARKER, aged 38, of Watling Street West, Towcester, breached court order; surcharge £95, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

JULIA ANNE LILLIMAN, aged 29, of The Wye, Daventry, harassment, made false reports to police; 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £600, surcharge £95, costs £85.

TAMARA ANN MINEARDS, aged 25, of Avoin Drive, Northampton, obstructed police; fined £51, surcharge £34, costs £85.

THOMAS MICHAEL KEHOE, aged 33, of Woodside Way, Northampton, carrying an offensive weapon; four months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

DANIEL PATRICK SMITH, aged 25, of Church Street, Helmdon, criminal damage, breach of court order, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour motivated by hostility towards persons of a particular sexual orientation, assaulted a police officer by beating; community order with alcohol abstinence requirement, fined £192, compensation of £250, surcharge £95, costs £85.

EAMON JOHN BYRN, aged 60, of Ironstone Lane, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

LUKAZS GESIARZ, aged 42, of Timken Way, Daventry, stole vehicle parts and other items; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

RICHARD BARROW, aged 41, of Lyttleton Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, disqualified for 17 months.

JAMES CONNOR, aged 23, of Wodhams Drive, Brackley, drink-driving; fined £369, surcharge £37, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

DAVID WILLIAM STEVENS, aged 44, of Broadway East, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

HASTING KAMANGA, aged 50, of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, disqualified for 17 months.

KEITH HOLDEN, aged 53, of Robert Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £544, surcharge £54, costs £90, six points.

PATRICIA KUMI AMEYAW, aged 49, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £110, six points.

■ These cases were heard on June 7

RODNEY ALFRED LINDIE, aged 59, of Warwick Street, Daventry, breached community order; costs £60.

GEOFFREY SCOTT GILLIES, aged 62, of Hazelwood Road, Northampton, assault by beating, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement, compensation of £75, surcharge £95, costs £85, pay compensation of £150.

LEWIS CHRISTOPHER MARK ADDISON, aged 22, of Mill Lane, Greens Norton, no insurance; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ALEXANDRU MIHAITA BIROS, aged 21, of Hampton Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £90, six points.

IAN MARK BOLSOVER, aged 50, of Lambrook Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £59, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ELTON BOZHIRI, aged 39, of Balfour Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, fined £116, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DONNA BROWN, aged 46, of Kelmarsh Road, Kelmarsh, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, three points.

ZOE SIMONE CLIFTON, aged 30, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ANTHONY THOMAS COSTELLOE, aged 29, of Harborough Road, Boughton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

CONSTANTIN COTOROBAI, aged 26, of Gibbsacre Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MEMORY DEMAWATEMA, aged 48, of Gresham Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £90, six points.

CLAUDIU DENCEA, aged 39, of Poole Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MAX WILLIAM FAREY, aged 27, of St Anthony’s Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

PAUL GEORGE FARREN, aged 38, of Cartmel Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.,

ELENA GALBURA, aged 25, of Braunston Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £106, surcharge £34.costs £90, three points.

ERNESTAS GIEDRA, aged 34, of Nethermead Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

NIGEL STUART HARROLD, aged 56, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £90, six points.

RYAN HOURIGAN, aged 28, of The Slade, Daventry, speeding; fined £136, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ERVIS KAFAZI, aged 32, of Argyle Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

NATHAN ROY KIGHTLEY, aged 33, of Reedway, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

SANDRIS MITROVSKIS-SIMANIS, aged 21, of Windsor Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

GEVIN PASHA, aged 20, of Elizabeth Walk, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

NICOLA CAROLINE ROBINSON, aged 36, of Glebeland Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

GARY JOSEPH SANDERS, aged 39, of Bittern Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

DEAN JOHN TATE, aged 35, of Station Road, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DAVID THOMAS WAITE, aged 41, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, no insurance, defective rear lamps; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

SHAUN JOSEPH WILSON, aged 54, of Foskitt Court South, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ANGELA MARIE CAPON, aged 47, of Staverton Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £123, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LULZIM HYKA, aged 27, of Goldings Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance wiith a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MINDAUGAS KARPAVICIUS, aged 29, of Broad Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

KELVIN PAUL TAYLOR, aged 59, of Flying Dutchman Way, Daventry, defective tyre; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DANIEL COSMIN TURCA, aged 23, of Preston Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DANIEL LAMB, aged 30, of Upper Harlestone, Northampton, failed to comply with a suspended sentence; 107 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.