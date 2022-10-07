■ This case was heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 19

JOSHUA IAN CONNOR, aged 28, of no fixed abode; failed to provide a specimen of breath, used an electric scooter with no insurance, possession of cannabis; nine weeks in prison; surcharge to fund victim services £154, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85. disqualified for 12 months.

■ This case was heard on September 20

Northampton Magistrates' Court

MALACHI DANIEL INGRAM, aged 21, of Gold Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £25, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on September 21

SERGIU SILOCI, aged 34, of Dorset Gardens, Northampton, two charges of assault; discharged conditionally for 18 months, surcharge £22, costs £625,

ANATOLIJ SUKSTUL, aged 30, of St Michaels Road, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £350.

McKENZIE TAYLOR, aged 31, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis; fined £140, surcharge £34, costs £85.

LAWRENCE MICHAEL HARPER, aged 49, of Junction Road, Northampton, assault by beating, assaulted a police officer; community order with curfew requirement and electronic monitoring for 12 months, surcharge £114, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on September 22

KEVIN KAGIATSKA, aged 28, of Campus Drive, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £620, disqualified for three months.

MAME YOUSSOU BAMAR KAMARA, aged 48, of Burrows Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £450, surcharge £45, costs £620, eight points.

STUART JOHN HOLT, aged 37, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

DANIEL JOHN KING, aged 46, of Collins Hill, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 26 weeks, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 45 months.

■ Theses cases were heard on September 23

FRANCIS SIMBARACHE USAI, aged 47, of Campion Court, Northampton, drink-driving, committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months. 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ABDULRAHMAN AL-MAGLOUB, aged 20, of Chalcombe Road, Northampton, stole a Nike jacket value £110 from JD Sports, threatened a person with an offensive weapon; three months in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

KYLE LEONARD CONFUE, aged 31, of Arnull Crescent, Daventry, racially aggravated threatening behaviour; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £620.

CRAIG JOHN JOBSON, aged 47, of Melbourne Walk, Northampton, drink-driving; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 28 months.

ISAAC UYLETT, aged 19, of Repton Court, Northampton, carried an offensive weapon in public; community order with curfew and electronic monitoring for three months, 91 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

DEVANTE DESANT, aged 25, of Bowden Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine, possession of methylenedioxymethylamphetamine, possession of cannabis; community order with curfew and electronic monitoring for three months, 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ALEXANDER BRETT KLIENE, aged 37, of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, racially aggravated use of threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £500, surcharge £30, costs £85.

BRANDON FLETCHER, aged 18, of Archangel Square, Northampton, entered as a trespasser with intent to steal; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

OLIVER HOWE, aged 24, of Grays Lane, Paulerspury, assaulted a police officer; fined £346, compensation of £50, surcharge £138, costs £85.

ERICK OSINDI, aged 19, of Edgehill Drive, Daventry, failed to provide a specimen of breath, used a Voi e-scooter with no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

JASON SAUNDERS, aged 46, of Yelvertoft Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 12 months in prison suspended for 18 months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

ASSET CHIGBUE, aged 41, of Lower Adelaide Street, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood; 90 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

SHELLY GILLLUM, aged 33, of Gregory Gardens, Northampton, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for 18 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

ARIF MIAH, aged 21, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85.

TZOULIANO DIMA, aged 27, of Granary Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £246, surcharge £34, six points.

RAYMOND KINGSTON, aged 70, of Bective Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

STEVEN OUGHTON, aged 36, of Dixon Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £90, five points.

RYAN PHILLIP ALLEN, aged 30, of Ivy Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £403, surcharge £40, costs £90, six points.

CONSTANTIN CRISTIAN BENEGOI, aged 38, of Crestline Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, three points.

OLIVER ALFRED BUSH, aged 34, of Poppyfields Way, Brackley, speeding; fined £154, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

LAWRENCE NJENGA, aged 26, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £323, surcharge £33, costs £90, six points.

LUCIAN STOICA, aged 34, of Fullerburn Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

CRISTIAN CONSTANTIN TELEGDI, aged 49, of Naseby Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.