Nine suspected drink drivers charged over New Year weekend as Northamptonshire Police crackdown ends

A further nine more suspected drink drivers across Northamptonshire were charged as a result of arrests made over the New Year weekend.

Four more suspected drink drivers were charged following arrests on Boxing Day and have already been named by Northamptonshire Police as part of its hard-line approach to drink and drug-driving, which sees a Christmas crackdown launched each year.

This year’s campaign, which kicked off early to also include the football World Cup and has now drawn to a close, has seen 146 people arrested either on suspicion of driving or being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit for either drugs or alcohol, or failing to provide a sample.

Nick Adderley's force - Northamptonshire Police - has held a Christmas crackdown on drink and drug driving.

These people were charged on Boxing Day:

• Russell Wilson, 47, of Hanemill Court, Northampton, was charged with failing to provide a breath sample in custody.

• Dumitru Dominte, 23, of Berneshaw Close, Corby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

• Richard Dewey, 33, of Westminster Way, Daventry, was charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

• Bradley Atkins, 43, of East Avenue, Burton Latimer, was charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

These people were charged between December 27 and December 30:

• Richard Barker, 55, of Station Road, Burton Latimer, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

• Alexander Fletcher, 39, of Mill Road, Wellingborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

• Vadim Popa, 37, of Shrubfield Grove, Corby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

• Darren Graham, 51, of James Watt Avenue, Corby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

• Constantin Levinte, 24, of High Barnes Close, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

• Ifeanyi Ojike, 51, of Tennyson Road, Luton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

• Abdul Foysul, 37, of Westminster Road, Wellingborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

These people were charged on New Year’s Eve:

• George Lazar, 45, of Swinford Hollow, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

• Kwadwo Anponseh, 39, of London End, Irchester, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

• Rafel Kalicki, 37, of Gold Street, Wellingborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

These people were charged on New Year’s Day:

• Kevin Chalmers, 57, of Weavers Road, Wellingborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

• Artur Lozinschi, 28, of Longueville Court, Northampton, was charged with failing to provide a breath sample in custody.

• John Harper, 55, of White Post Court, Corby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

• Leonard Cercelaru, 23, of Colham Road, Uxbridge, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

• Lewis Campbell, 35, of Brickwell Court, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

• Calin Munteanu, 30, of Manning Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

These people were charged on January 2:

• Bernard Amoako, 41, of Eider Grange, Bedford, was charged with failing to provide a breath sample.

• Farai Cheuka, 40, of Robin Lane, Wellingborough, was charged with failing to provide a breath sample.

• Mathew Finney, 44, of Hydes Lane, Hinckley was charged with failing to provide a breath sample.

All of those listed above have either appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court or are due to appear on February 13 or 16.

In the week from Boxing Day to January 2, a further six men, aged between 23 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving. They have all been released pending further enquiries.