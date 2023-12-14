Nine people in Northamptonshire arrested as part of national crackdown on personal robberies
Nine people in Northamptonshire have been arrested as part of a national crackdown on personal robberies.
More than 400 people were arrested by 30 forces across the UK as part of Operation Calibre, a national campaign to tackle personal robbery.
During the week officers conducted high visibility patrols, targeting known offender vehicles in crime hotspot areas, this included patrols of lorry parks across the county.
Neighbourhood policing officers were also involved in the operation, conducting patrols in areas where robberies have previously taken place.
Working with colleagues from the Youth Offending Service, officers visited eight known robbery offenders in a bid to sign them up to a rehabilitation scheme, with more than half agreeing to take part.
Detective Inspector Stuart Nichols from Northamptonshire Police, said: “Being the victim of robbery can have a devastating impact on people and we’re working hard as a force to crack down on this type of crime.
“The Operation Calibre week of action allowed us to bring lots of different departments across Northamptonshire Police to really focus on tackling the issue.
“Not only did we arrest nine people, we also saw a reduction in incidents compared to previous weeks.
“Engaging with the public is a crucial part of the week and crime prevention advice and information about robbery was shared with community forum members, 107 schools and education premises. Officers also took part in a number of events at the University of Northampton, offering advice to students and staff, including details on how to register their bikes with the Bike Mark scheme.”
With the festive season in full swing, people are reminded of the need to keep safe while out and about.
Personal safety tips from police
- Anyone can become a victim of robbery, and you’re less likely to be targeted if you look confident. Move with purpose and try to be aware of your surroundings
- Plan your route and think about what to take with you, especially if you’re going somewhere you haven’t been before. Keep to busy, well-lit streets, walkways and paths which are more likely to be covered by CCTV and only take licensed taxis or minicabs
- Keep your mobile phone and valuables out of sight. If you’re using your phone it’s more likely to be snatched from your hand
- Never leave a mobile, any other device, wallet or purse on the table of an outdoor café, pub or restaurant.
- It’s a good idea to scan the area around ATMs before you use them. Be aware of anyone standing close by and always check the machine to see if it’s been tampered with before you use it
- We know it’s not always easy, but try to be aware of anyone near you when you’re at an ATM. Being aware of your surroundings and not being distracted makes it harder for people to take advantage and less likely that they’ll try to
- You should also be careful with contactless cards. You can get a card holder to prevent your card details being inadvertently read
- Finally, if you’re threatened with violence, don’t risk your personal safety. Property can be replaced, you can’t