Nine people in Northamptonshire arrested as part of national crackdown on personal robberies

Police say they also saw a reduction in incidents compared to previous weeks

Nine people in Northamptonshire have been arrested as part of a national crackdown on personal robberies.

More than 400 people were arrested by 30 forces across the UK as part of Operation Calibre, a national campaign to tackle personal robbery.

During the week officers conducted high visibility patrols, targeting known offender vehicles in crime hotspot areas, this included patrols of lorry parks across the county.

Neighbourhood policing officers were also involved in the operation, conducting patrols in areas where robberies have previously taken place.

Working with colleagues from the Youth Offending Service, officers visited eight known robbery offenders in a bid to sign them up to a rehabilitation scheme, with more than half agreeing to take part.

Detective Inspector Stuart Nichols from Northamptonshire Police, said: “Being the victim of robbery can have a devastating impact on people and we’re working hard as a force to crack down on this type of crime.

“The Operation Calibre week of action allowed us to bring lots of different departments across Northamptonshire Police to really focus on tackling the issue.

“Not only did we arrest nine people, we also saw a reduction in incidents compared to previous weeks.

“Engaging with the public is a crucial part of the week and crime prevention advice and information about robbery was shared with community forum members, 107 schools and education premises. Officers also took part in a number of events at the University of Northampton, offering advice to students and staff, including details on how to register their bikes with the Bike Mark scheme.”

With the festive season in full swing, people are reminded of the need to keep safe while out and about.

Personal safety tips from police