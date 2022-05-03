Names of 37 offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Brackley, Blisworth and Roade sentenced in court

Northampton Magistrates Court

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on April 21

MAXIM JABURICI, aged 22, of North Paddock Court, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; fined £460, surcharge £54, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

CHRISTOPHER STUART COURTMAN, aged 32, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison, costs £60.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RENATA DAWES, aged 50, of Buckfast Close, Daventry, stole £193.01 cash, two lottery tickets and gift cards value £80 belonging to Waitrose, Daventry, failed to surrender to custody; 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £263.01, surcharge £95, costs £85.

TOMASZ SZEREMETA, aged 37, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £192, surcharge £34, costs £85, eight points.

JADE ABIGAIL ROBERTS, aged 26, of Ash Street, Northampton, caused unnecessary suffering to an animal; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £500.

BRENDAN MARK McLAUGHLIN, aged 43, of no fixed abode, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £415, surcharge £41, costs £625, disqualified for three years.

NURUZZAMAN ALI ALI, aged 48, of Tinkers Crescent, Mears Ashby, drove with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ERIC ARTHUR, aged 41, of Field Rose Square, Northampton, speeding; fined £415, surcharge £41, costs £90, six points.

EMMANUEL ASARE, aged 30, of Ericsson Close, Daventry, drove an e-scooter with no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

SHELIA AUSTIN-KAECH, aged 27, of Highfield Court, Brackley, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

THEODOROS BARMPAGIANNIS, aged 26, of Balfour Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

DEAN MICHAEL BROWN, aged 39, of The Causeway, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

LIAM RICHARD MORGAN BROWN, aged 29, of Northwood Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

TIMOTHY JOHN BROWN, aged 37, of London Road, Roade, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MAXIM CARP, aged 28, of Bern Links, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, five points.

GHEORGHITA-OVIDIU CIONACH, aged 28, of Preston Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £1,100, surcharge £110, costs £90, six points.

CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE CLOUGH, aged 29, of Exeter Place, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

IGOR COJOCAIU, aged 33, of Collingwood Way, Daventry, drove an e-scooter otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

EMMA COOKE, aged 31, of Landcross Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £217, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ELEZI ENDRI, aged 30, of Hunter Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

SUSAN ELIZABETH ENGLAND, aged 48, of Braunston Road, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

EBERE EZUGO, aged 45, of Byfield Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, carried a child not in an appropriate child’s seat; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

MICHAEL JOSEPH GAVIN, aged 30, of Harborough Road, Great Oxendon, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ADRIAN VIANCH, aged 29, of Clee Rise, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

DIANE WALKER, aged 80, of Main Street, Watford, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

HILDA WILLIAMSON, aged 68, of Lime Avenue, Eydon, drove without due care and attention; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90, five points.

■ These cases were heard on April 22

FRANCESCA HOLLY LIDDLE, aged 29, of Henry Street, Northampton, assault by beating, criminal damage; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ALGIRDAS DABSEVICIUS, aged 32, of Artizan Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £520, surcharge £52, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

FRANCOISE FRANCOIS LEWIS, aged 54, of Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe, possession of an offensive weapon; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

PENELOPE LLOYD, aged 51, of Windrush Road, Northampton, drink-driving, fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

DUMITRU STEFAN, aged 26, of St Michael’s Avenue, Northampton, possession of MDMA; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £85.

LEWIS GRANT BAXTER, aged 27, of Tanters Road, Towcester, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £923, surcharge £92, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

DUMITRU PROBOTEANU, aged 60, of Far Meadow Court, Northampton, resisted police; fined £83, surcharge £34, costs £85.

MARTIN PATRICK HENRY, aged 50, of Harlestone Road, Lower Harlestone, speeding; fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

TERESA ANN RINGER, aged 58, of Stockwell Lane, Hellidon, speeding; fined £128, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

AARON FERRON NOEL, aged 39, c/o Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £30, costs of £90, three points.

DAVID ANDREW RICHARDSON, aged 42, of UNDERBANK Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £369, surcharge £55, costs £90, four points.

DAVID ANDREW RICHARDSON, aged 42, of UNDERBANK Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £184, three points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.