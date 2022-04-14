■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on April 4

KARL FAWCETT, aged 20, of Dallington Road, Northampton, breached court order; community order, fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services £95, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

VICTOR LOCKE, aged 59, of Green End, Northampton, speeding; fined £576, surcharge £58, costs £200, three points.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

WARREN LEE ENGLAND, aged 21, of Upper Cross Street, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating aggravated by homophobia; criminal damage to a cell van; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, surcharge £95, costs £85.

DELROY PAUL RAYMOND, aged 43, of Eden Way, Northampton, failed to provide specimen of breath; fined £733, surcharge £73, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

CATALIN HOBEANU, aged 24, of Farmyard Close, Northampton, drink-driving, no MoT; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

IAN JONES PLUMBING & HEATING LTD, of Church Walk, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £666, surcharge £66, costs £110.

MALATA MARKET LTD, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £110.

VALI MIHAELA ROSOGA, aged 45, of Grange Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points.

■ These cases were heard on April 5

Alfie DAVID ANTONY BEST, aged 27, of Hazel Drive, Brixworth, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, resisted a police officer; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £350.

MARTIN WILLIAM BRADSHAW, aged 62, of Crane Walk, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £162, surcharge £34, costs £250, ten points.

JACK NEARY, aged 34, of Watford Village, no insurance; fined £233, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

SPENCER O’NEIL, aged 19, of North Paddock Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £50.

RUI DA SILVA PARENTE, aged 65, of Hester Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drove without due care and attention; fined £1,090, surcharge £109, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

STEVEN JAMES RIMMER, aged 23, of Scarletwell Street, Northampton, two charges of assault by beating; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £150, surcharge £128, costs £85.

ARRON ROBERT BOSWORTH, aged 54, of Billing Road, Northampton, assault by beating, displayed writing, sign or other visible representation which was threatening or abusive and racially aggravated, used insulting words of behaviour, possession of cannabis, criminal damage to a cell; committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, compensation of £35, surcharge £128, costs £85.

CAROLINE COPLAND, aged 57, of Portland Place, Northampton, assaulted a police officer, committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

DANIEL ANDREW CRUTCHLEY, aged 35, of Chalcombe Avenue, Kingsthorpe, dangerous driving; 180 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

ANNE MARIE WALKER, aged 35, of Shire Place, Northampton, two charges of assaulting police officers, racially aggravated use of threatening or abusive words or behaviour, failed to provide a specimen of breath; community order with treatment for drug dependency, compensation of £125, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

JAMIE PETER O’REILLY, aged 32, of Arbour Court, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; discharged absolutely, compensation of £20.

HAMISH WEST, aged 18, of Birkdale Close, Northampton, two charges of assault by beating, possession of cannabis, 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on April 6

JUANITA LASHON HAMILTON, aged 35, of Castle Street, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for 18 months, surcharge £22, costs £125.

ADAM PAUL VICKERY, aged 37, of Clare Crescent, Towcester, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for 18 months, surcharge £22, costs £125.

CARRIE ANNE BARNARD, aged 33, of Murray Lodge, Duston, breached community protection notice, failed to surrender to custody; fined £100, surcharge £34.

ANTHONY ROBERT DOCHERTY, aged 58, of Howe Crescent, Daventry, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

LANI CHANTAI SWANSON, aged 23, of Argyle Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis and cannabis resin; fined £83, surcharge £34, costs £85.

MAREK SZYMANSKI, aged 40, of Auctioneers Way, Northampton, breached court order; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.