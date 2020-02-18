Mystery of missing Staffy after break-in at Northampton property

Police don't know if Blaze scared off thieves then escaped, or was stolen

A Staffordshire Bull Terrier has gone missing after a break-in at a house in Northampton.

Blaze went missing after the break-in in Grange Road, Northampton

The female Staffy - named Blaze and with a distinctive cauliflower right ear - went missing after would-be burglars smashed a window to open a door at a property in Grange Road between 10am on Friday (February 14) and 3pm on Saturday (February 15),

Nothing was stolen in the break-in but Northamptonshire Police admit they do not know if the dog scared off the thief or thieves and then escaped from the property or was taken.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about Blaze or the break-in to call 101.