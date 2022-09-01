August was another busy month for the courts in Northamptonshire with a murderer, sex offenders, thieves and thugs in the dock. Here is just a few now locked up for their crimes.
1. Grant Harding
Harding, 30, launched what police described as a “violent and unprovoked attack” on homeless 44-year-old Robert Jadecki as he lay in his sleeping bag in Hester Street, Northampton in the early hours of June 16, 2021, kicking and stamping and yelling abuse. Jadecki died just after 9.30pm the same day leading to Harding being found guilty of murder. He will be sentenced at a later date.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. Michael Roberts
Michael Leonard Roberts — known as ‘Mike’ — breached his sexual harm prevention order but using the alias ‘Michael Fairy’ to get tickets to see a show at a Northampton school starring children as young as six. The 73-year-old, of Dallington Haven, Northampton, got a suspended sentence but then breached the order again just three days later and was sentenced to one year, 16 weeks on a second appearance before magistrates.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. William James
Paedophile James wept as he was jailed over his ‘thirst’ for images of child abuse. The 39-year-old, formerly known as Stephen Umney, had clips of toddlers being sexually assaulted among thousands of horrific files which he shared — even telling one pal he was “running out of baby stuff”. James, from Higham Ferrers, will serve half of his sentence of two years, 10 months in custody then be released on licence.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Richard Smith
Paedophile hunters tricked the army veteran from Kettering into travelling to Manchester to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex after promising her sweets and saying he could wear a condom because he didn't want her to get pregnant. The 66-year-old was sentenced to three years after admitting four child sex offences.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police