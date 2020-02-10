Mum and son, 4, assaulted while walking on Northampton footpath

E-fit clue as police hunt hooded attacker who struck close to Lings Way

Police launched an urgent hunt for a hooded man who assaulted a mum and her four-year-old son in broad daylight on a footpath in Northampton.

Mum and her four-year-old son were assaulted on this footpath near Lings Way

Detectives confirmed both the victims were shaken but not injured after being attacked by a man believed to be in his 30s close to Lings Way on Saturday afternoon (February 8).

But they have issued an E-fit of a man they want to speak to about the assault.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said:” The man approached the mum as she walked along a footpath adjacent to the road leading to a bridge over Talavera Way at between 4.15pm and 4.20pm.

“The man is white, in his late 30s, about 5ft 6in, of an average build with a scar on the left-hand side of his top lip. He was wearing dark clothing with a hood up.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 20000075753 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”