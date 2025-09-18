Magistrates dealt with these 21 cases including offences of possession of crack cocaine and cannabis, harassment, shoplifting and assaulting a paramedic…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 6

SHAQUILLE ALVES, aged 28, of Herbert Street, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £150, proseucition costs £85.

GABRIEL COLEZEA, aged 36, Edith Street, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — crack cocaine, failed to surrender to custody; fined £276, costs £85.

CRAIG NEWTON, aged 45, of c/o Berry Lane, Wootton, breached a non-molestation order; community order, surcharge to fund victim services £114, costs £650

ABDELWAHAB AHMED, aged 22, of Ibis Hotel, Crick, failed to comply with requirements of being on sex offenders register — failed to notify police of a new address; four weeks in prison suspended for six months, surcharge £152,

RICHARD BRACKEN, aged 46, of Longmead Court, Northampton, harassment by breach of a restraining order; community order with 110 hours unpaid work surcharge £42, costs £85.

JOHN GITTINS, aged 67, of Park Street, Earls Barton, driver failed to stop after a road accident on Overstone Road, Sywell, driver failed to report an accident; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £130, eight points.

MELISSA WALTON, of Cedar Road East, Northampton, drove without due care and attention at junction of Randall Road and Waverley Road, Northampton, — failed to stop at a give way junction and collided with an oncoming Audi A1 which had right of way, which then collided with a parked Toyota RAV4 resulting in all three vehicles being damaged and slight injury to the occupants of the Audi; surcharge £440, costs £130, fine £1,100, nine points.

LEE LAWRENCE, aged 47, of Copperleaf Close, Northampton, failed to comply with red arrow lane closure signals on A43 Lumbertubs Interchange, Northampton; fined £247. surcharge £99, costs £130, three points.

NORSE CONTRACTING, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £440, costs £130.

DAWN GREEN, aged 56, of Scafell Rise, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85, six points.

■ These cases were heard on August 18

JEMMA DOUGLAS, aged 30, of Tenby Road, Northampton, three counts of theft from a shop — on January 18, 2025, stole food items to the value of £216.70 belonging to Co-op, on January 18 stole washing products to the value of £74.70 belonging to Savers, on March 1 stole items to the value of £141.40 belonging to One Stop, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; community order with drug rehabilitation treatment for six months, compensation of £432.50, costs £85.

SEBASTIAN SHARP, aged 21, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, drug driving on Vernon Walk, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance, used a vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger of injury — insecure bumper having projections or jagged edges likely to cause injury; fined £320, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

ABUL KALAM, aged 28, of Pembroke Road, Northampton, drink driving on Broad Street, Northampton — 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £400, disqualified for 12 months.

STEVEN EAGLE, aged 37, of Campbell Street, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £120, costs £85.

JACK KING, aged 22, of Crowthorp Road, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £120, costs £85.

RICHARD DUNKLEY, aged 38, of no fixed abode, three counts of theft from a shop — on June 15, 2025, stole deodorant products to the value of £9.54 belonging to Poundstretcher, on July 1 stole multiple items to the value of £71.85 belonging to One Stop, on July 22 stole various meat to the value of £16.60 belonging to One Stop, failed to surrender to custody; seven weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £97.99, costs £170.

CHRISTOPHER PATTERSON, aged 42, of Well Lane, Welton, drink driving on Welton Road, Braunston — 123 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeded the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove a vehicle without due care and consideration; fined £1,153, community order with 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 29 months.

BLAKE AUSTIN TIMMS, aged 22, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, two counts of possession of offensive weapons — a knuckle duster and a flick knife — in a private place; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £85.

DANIEL BAGE, aged 41, of Auctioneers Court, Northampton, aggravated assault by beating of a paramedic; fined £40, compensation of £50.

CRISTIAN SCLIFOS, aged 34, of Church Green, Northampton, drink driving on Grafton Street, Northampton — 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

■ This case was heard on August 20

DARREN GRENVILLE CARTER, aged 48, of Axe Head Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend unpaid work; fined £80, costs £60.

