Motorist FOUR times legal drink-drive limit caught trying to sleep in car...in the middle of busy road

A motorist was caught FOUR times the legal drink-drive limit...trying to sleep in a parked car in the middle of the road during rush-hour traffic.

Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit posted the astonishing figure on their Twitter feed, @NorthantsSCIU

"Parking half in the road during rush hour whilst you try to sleep in the car will raise our suspicions...

"Failing to provide a roadside sample will lead to your arrest. Failing to provide 2 samples in custody will lead to your charge. Explained by being 4 x the limit!"

The reading was 166mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.