Motorcyclist riding stolen bike arrested after attempted to escape police in Weedon

A motorcyclist has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences after he tried to escape from police in Weedon.

Officers followed the 22-year-old rider into a petrol station in Watling Street at around 1.15pm on Thursday (September 28) to discuss the bike’s illegal number plate.

However, the motorcyclist tried to make off, before an officer tackled him off the bike to prevent a pursuit. It was then discovered that the bike had been stolen from the West Midlands in 2021. The rider also failed a roadside test for cannabis. He was arrested following the incident.

The bike was stolen from the West Midlands in 2021, according to police. Photo: X/PC 1476 Donoghue | Northants RPT.

A Road Policing Team officer posted on X, formerly Twitter: “This motorcycle was followed into a petrol station at Weedon Bec to discuss its illegal number plate. The pillion noticed the unmarked police car behind and alerted the rider. The rider started to make off, but was swiftly tackled off the motorbike by, preventing a dangerous pursuit.

"The bike turned out to be stolen from West Midlands in 2021.

"The rider failed the roadside Drug Wipe test for cannabis.

"The rider has been arrested for dangerous driving, fail to stop, fraudulent use of a number plate, false plate not conforming to regulations, no insurance, no licence, driving whilst over the specified limit and theft of motor vehicle. Enquiries are ongoing.”