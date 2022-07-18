Northamptonshire detectives need your help locating these 11 'most wanted' men.
All the individuals feature on the ‘wanted’ section of the force website in connection with offences ranging from stabbings, violent assaults, carrying offensive weapons, a hit-and-run and drugs charges. All information is correct as of July 18, 2022.
If you know the whereabouts of any of them, call 101 using the relevant incident number.
1. Branden Lee Kearney
The 24-year-old, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with the breach of a Harassment Protection Order and two alleged assaults in May this year. He has links to Corby but his current location is not known. Any information, call 101 using incident numbers: 22000257432 / 22000275424 / 22000285731
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. Oumar Jalloh
An arrest warrant has been issued for Jalloh, aged 22, after he failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on April 25 this year having previously been charged with possession of a controlled Class A drug on March 8, 2021. Jalloh has links to Kettering but his current location is not known. Anyone who has seen him or has information should call 101 using incident number 22000235059
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. Adrian Daniel Stoica
The 42-year-old from Corby failed to appear at court to answer a charge of possessing a bladed article in a public place. Anyone who sees Stoica, or has information which could help locate him, should call 101 using incident number 21000407213
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Glen Robert Tomlin
Detectives hunting Tomlin says anyone who sees him should call 999 immediately and not approach him. The 34-year-old is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Rushden. Incident number: 22000004470
Photo: Northamptonshire Police