During the month-long campaign, more than 130 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than a dozen drink drivers have been sentenced in court following a Christmas crack down across Northamptonshire.

The sentences are as a result of Northamptonshire Police’s month-long festive crackdown, which launches on December 1 every year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit will be publicly named, which is a hard-line approach the force has taken over recent years.

More than a dozen drink drivers have been sentenced in court following arrests in Northamptonshire over the festive period.

The campaign saw officers arrest 95 drivers on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol and 37 on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

Below are court results from part of the campaign.

Court results

Nicola Edmunds, aged 47, of Wenlock Way, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 36 months after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 18. Edmunds was arrested and subsequently charged after being stopped in Wenlock Way, Northampton, on Saturday, December 2. In addition to the disqualification, she was ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work and pay £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Carl King, aged 37, of Wenlock Way, Northampton, received an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 19. King was arrested and subsequently charged after being stopped in Marshleys Court, Northampton, on Friday, December 1. In addition to the suspended prison sentence, he was disqualified from driving for 36 months and ordered to complete 120 hours unpaid work and pay £85 court costs and £154 victim surcharge.

Zabelys Mindaugas, aged 32, of Charles Street, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £750 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 19. Mindaugas was arrested after being stopped driving in Queens Road, Northampton, on Sunday, December 3, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 65 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £300 victim surcharge, while he received no further penalty after also pleading guilty to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

Gabriel Florea, aged 26, of Steyning Close, Corby, was disqualified from driving for 14 months and fined £120 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 19. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £48 victim surcharge. Florea was arrested after being stopped in Elizabeth Street, Corby, on Sunday, December 3, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Jonathan Hunt, aged 24, of Lister Drive, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £392 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 19. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £157 victim surcharge. Hunt was arrested after being stopped in Boundary Avenue, Rushden, on Sunday, December 3, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Hadley Wilson, aged 32, of The Square, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £825 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 19. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £330 victim surcharge. Wilson was arrested after being stopped in St James Road, Northampton, on Sunday, December 3, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 67 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Airidas Taujanskas, aged 40, of South Meadow Road, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £323 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 19. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £129 victim surcharge. Taujanskas was arrested after being stopped in Latchet Lane, Northampton, on Sunday, December 3, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 77 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Theresa Rhodes, aged 29, of High Street, Towcester, was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £323 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 19. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £129 victim surcharge. Rhodes was arrested after being stopped on the A43 at Towcester, on Sunday, December 3, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 62 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Davina Smith, aged 50, of Tailby Avenue, Kettering, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £500 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 19. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £200 victim surcharge. Smith was arrested after being stopped driving in Watering Lane, Northampton, on Monday, December 4, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Tony Banda, aged 40, of Moorfield Road, Rothwell, was disqualified from driving for 24 months after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 21. Banda was arrested after being stopped driving in Desborough Road, Rothwell, on Sunday, December 3, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 103 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge. In addition to this, Banda was fined £346 after pleading guilty to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and received no separate penalty for driving with no insurance.

Gabriel Imbrea, aged 35, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £230 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 21. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £184 victim surcharge. Imbrea was arrested after being stopped driving in Saxon Avenue, Northampton, on Thursday, December 7, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Jemma Brown, aged 33, of Foundry Walk, Thrapston, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £288 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 21. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.

Brown was arrested after being stopped driving on the A45 at Raunds, on Saturday, December 9, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Blue Gardner, aged 18, of Belfry Way, Daventry, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £161 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 21.

Gardner was arrested after being stopped driving in Badby Road, Newnham, on Saturday, December 9, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £129 victim surcharge and fined an additional £161 after pleading guilty to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence. No further penalty was issued for the charge of driving with no insurance.