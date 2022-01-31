More sexual offences were recorded in Daventry and South Northamptonshire over the last year, despite an overall drop in recorded crime.

Northamptonshire Police recorded 408 incidents of sexual offences in Daventry and South Northamptonshire in the 12 months to September, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of 11 percent compared to the previous year.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of sex offences reported in Daventry and South Northamptonshire rose last year

At 2.2 crimes per 1,000 people, that was slightly lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 2.9.

Around 5.8 million offences were recorded across England and Wales in the year to September – a two percent rise compared to the previous year – though there was a one percent drop to 4.9 million offences when excluding cases of fraud and computer misuse.

The total number of offences in Northampton increased by two percent, with police recording 24,758 crimes over the course of the year.

This puts the overall crime rate at 110.4 per 1,000 people, compared to a national average of 82.4.

The total number of offences in Daventry and South Northamptonshire fell by six percent, with police recording 8,805 crimes over the course of the year.

This puts the overall crime rate at 48.3 per 1,000 people, compared to a national average of 82.4.

Other crimes recorded in Daventry and South Northamptonshire included:

■ 4,024 violent offences, a rise of one percent

■ 2,149 theft offences, down 26 percent

■ 867 incidents of criminal damage and arson, down four percent

■ 62 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, down by one

■ 752 public order offences, up 12 percent

Police forces across England and Wales logged the highest number of rapes and sexual offences in a 12-month period in the year to September, the figures show.

Around 63,100 rapes were recorded in the year to September, according to the Office for National Statistics, up 13 percent from the previous period.

This was the highest recorded annual figure to date and included 17,400 offences between July and September – the highest quarterly figure.

The ONS said the latest figures may reflect several factors, including the “impact of high-profile incidents, media coverage and campaigns on people’s willingness to report incidents to the police, as well as a potential increase in the number of victims” and it urged caution when interpreting the data.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Nobody should have to experience the horror of rape and other sexual crimes.