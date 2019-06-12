More motorists including 17-year-old boy named by police for driving under influence in Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire Police is naming drivers charged with drink or drug driving as part of a month-long campaign to tackle offending over the summer.

The force has published the details of those people who have been arrested and charged on their website and publicised it on their social media platforms.

Monday, June 10:

A 17-year-old boy from Northampton was arrested for driving whilst unfit through drugs after being stopped by officers. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

Tuesday, June 11:

Stephen Adamu, 59, of Shelley Road, Wellingborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 27.

Michael McHugh, 34, of Eden Close, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 27.

Joseph Freeman, 46, of Hardwick Road, Little Harrowden, was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 27.

A 19-year-old man was arrested for driving whilst unfit through drugs in Daventry. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999.