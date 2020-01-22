More drink-drivers sentenced following Northamptonshire Police Christmas campaign

Two drivers were given suspended jail sentences as Northampton Magistrates handed down the latest batch of drink-drive punishments in the wake of Northamptonshire Police's Christmas campaign.

Northamptonshire Police revealed this week a total of 84 motorists were charged for drink or drug offences as during their crackdown.

19 more drink-drivers have been sentenced as part of the pre-Christmas campaign by Northamptonshire Police

The latest 19 people sentenced brought the total to 36 so far this year. The following were all charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol:

• MD Fozlu Miah, aged 29, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, was given a 16 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £250.

• Tiffany Gordon, aged 29, of Limehurst Road, Northampton, was given a 14 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £324.

• Stephanie Ingham, aged 31, of Kettering, was given a 17 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £237.

• Pawel Runiewicz, aged 45, of Mercury Road, Wellingborough, was given an eight week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, disqualified from driving for 18 months, ordered to carry out an unpaid work requirement, complete a rehabilitation activity requirement and pay fines and costs totalling £207.

• Darryl Holmes, aged 37, of Wood Avens Way, Desborough, was given a 12 week prison sentence suspended for 24 months, disqualified from driving for 32 months, ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity requirement and pay fines and costs totalling £207.

• James Service, aged 20, of Walston Way, Huntingdon, was given an 18 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £237.

• Lilian Puica, aged 33, of Brook Street, Northampton, was given a 26 month driving disqualification and ordered to carry out an unpaid work requirement, a community order, complete a rehabilitation requirement and pay fines and costs totalling £175.

• Kyle Dwayne, aged 32, of Eskdale Close, Wellingborough, was given a 14 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £237.

• Margaret Corcoran, aged 37, of Whiston Road, Northampton, was given a 20 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £237.

• Mike Musanu, aged 21, of Portchester Gardens, Northampton, was given a 23 month driving disqualification and ordered to carry out an unpaid work requirement, a community order, complete a rehabilitation requirement and pay fines and costs totalling £175.

• Samantha Brown, aged 47, of Main Road, Hackleton, was given an 18 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £237.

• Alessandro Grossi, aged 24, Seaton Crescent, Corby, was given a 14 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £497.02.

• Karimi Fouad, aged 27, of Chorley Way, Coventry, was given a 17 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £635.

• Tatenda Mateuro, aged 31, of Dunham Close, Bedford, was given a 12 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £367.01.

• Hisha Abdul-Hadi, aged 61, of Crescent Lodge, Overstone, was given a 12 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £237.

• Ali Avlik, aged 30, of Hill Street, Wellingborough, was given a 40 month driving disqualification and ordered to carry out an unpaid work requirement, a community order, complete a rehabilitation requirement and pay fines and costs totalling £175.

• Martin Gelevis, aged 45, of Mill Road, Wellingborough, was given a 17 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £690.

• Georgi Kalaydzhievi, aged 45, of Shaftesbury Avenue, Leicester, was given a 20 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £367.

One other man was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis:

• Chris Edge, aged 41, of Loyd Road, Northampton, was given a 22 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £800.

The number of failed drink or drug tests during the campaign was a 25 per cent increase on last year's figures and included two on Christmas Day and eight on New Year's Day.

But that spike resulted from a huge increase in the number of roadside tests. In all police carried out 2,590 tests, an increase of 42 per cent on the 1,818 from 12 months earlier.

As part of the campaign, all those charged were publicly named by Northamptonshire Police.