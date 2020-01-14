More Christmas drink-drivers in court following Northamptonshire Police crackdown

One man was jailed and five others banned after being caught by Northamptonshire Police in their Christmas drink-drive crackdown.

Three drivers appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court charged with driving whilst over the limit of alcohol:

Kayanne Leslie, aged 29, of Balmoral Close, Northampton, was given a 20-month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £465.

Marius Raduly, aged 33, of Thames Walk, Corby, was given a 20-month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £436.

Michael Billing, aged 39, of Cecil Road, Northampton, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, given a 36 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £122.

Three more were sentenced for failing to provide a specimen for analysis:

Alex Martin, aged 29, of Goodwood Avenue, Northampton, was given a 14 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £237.

Martin Bird, aged 45, of Bull Road, Thornham Parva, was given a 29 month driving disqualification, ordered to carry out an unpaid work requirement, complete a community order and pay fines and costs totalling £175.

Joanna Glinka, aged 40, of High Street, Houghton, was given a 18 month driving disqualification, ordered to carry out an unpaid work requirement, complete a community order and pay fines and costs totalling £175.

Six others were sentenced in court earlier this month after being caught drink-driving during December.

The Christmas 2019 campaign was the third in which drivers charged with driving while under the influence of drink or drugs are publicly named by Northamptonshire Police.

Final figures are due to be released this week but in 2018 officers carried out 1,798 breath tests across the county in December, resulting in 72 arrests for drink driving.