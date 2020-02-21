Meet PD Olly: A four-legged fiend for Northamptonshire's criminals

Top dog has chalked up 100 arrests in 2 and a half years

One of the best-known faces in the Northamptonshire Police force celebrated his 100th collar recently.

Watch out you crooks, Olly's about

But he does have the advantage of four legs instead of two and 42 teeth even the most hardened criminal will not argue with.

For this is no PC Plod ... meet PD Olly, whose bite is certainly worse than his bark.

The four-year-old German Shepherd recently clocked up his 100th arrest in his 2½-years on paw patrol with handler PC Sam Clark.

Olly – whose twin brother Mac is also one of 12 police dogs in the county's canine ranks – has become famous for his exploits thanks to the force’s dog section Twitter account using the hashtag #thenoseknows.

Olly takes every obstacle all in his stride

His good looks earned him pride of place as on the Northants Police Dog Section 2020 calender (copies are still available!) and he even has admirers in France telling him what a good boy he is for giving some of the county’s most-wanted a ruff time.

Olly's recent exploits include tackling a knife-wielding suspect who had fled after assaulting his partner; helping arrest a drink-driver who tried arguing his case until he was 'persuaded' it would not be a good idea; and hunting down an armed robber who tried to go walkies down a canal path.

Our favourite from Olly's century of arrests ... he tracked a car thief from the vehicle which had been broken into, locating the suspect who was the influence of drugs and wearing only one shoe. He was soon hopped off to custody.

Oh, apparently, Olly also does his own paperwork! At least if the camera is to be believed.

Olly's calendar pose from the Northants Police Dog Section which will raise money to train new recruits

Our thanks to @NPSC_3409 for some amazing photos.

A selection of Olly-related tweets .. including one from an admirer in France