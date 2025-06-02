Cases involving burglary, an 18-year-old charged with dangerous driving, criminal damage at town pub and a cannabis farm are also included in these heard during May 2025…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ NICHOLAS PRIEST, aged 39, of Elizabeth Walk, Northampton, cultivated cannabis plant a class B controlled drug, possession of a class B drug — cannabis and cannabis resin; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26.00, costs £150.00.

■ GVIDO SELOMENCEV, aged 20, of Oakley Street, Northampton, assaulted a person thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ DOREL ROSCA, aged 32, of Tweed Close, Daventry, four counts of burglary other than dwelling — theft of household appliances including boilers, fridge freezers, hobs, ovens and extractor fans to a total value of £25,000 from various plots at Fleetland Way, Harpole; 12 months in prison suspended for 24 months, 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £4,000, surcharge £187.00.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

■ JAMES MORTINAS, aged 38, of Barrack Road, Northampton, two counts of intentional strangulation of a woman, assaulted a woman thereby occasioning actual bodily harm; 16 months in prison suspended for 24 months, 180 hours unpaid work, surcharge £187.00, costs £1,000.00.

■ ANDREW BODDINGTON, aged 32, of Spinney Hill Road, Northampton, harassment by breach of a restraining order;

■ EUGENE DOHERTY, aged 45, of no fixed abode, driver failed to provide specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, dangerous driving on Randall Road, Raven Road and Cutler Close, used a vehicle with a tyre with any of the ply / cord exposed, theft from a person — stole £200; 44 weeks in prison, disqualified for 700 days, surcharge £187.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ OLATIDE NATHAN, aged 23, of High Street, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; two months in prison.

■ NOAH ESAJOBOR, aged 24, of HMP Wayland, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a kitchen knife — in a public place in Northampton; 14 months in prison, surcharge £187.00.

■ MASON JACKSON, aged 21, of Northcote Street, Northampton, threatened a person with a blade / sharply pointed article — a folding pocket knife — in a public place; nine months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £187.00.

■ LENNON LEWIS, aged 25, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, threatened a police officer with a blade / sharply pointed article — a 10½in knife — in a public place, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a 10½in knife — at Drayton Walk, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; 28 months in prison, surcharge £228.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ SAEED YAMIN, aged 53, of no fixed abode, possession of an offensive weapon — three screwdrivers — in a public place, harassment by breach of a restraining order; 13 months in prison, court order not to enter the area of Bostock Avenue, Northampton,.

■ ALFIE MASON, aged 22, of Sark Way, Basingstoke, being concerned in supply of cocaine in Northamptonshire, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; one year, nine months in prison suspended for 18 months, electronic monitoring of whereabouts until July 12, 2025, forfeiture of £300.00 cash.

■ ASHLEY CAMERON, aged 22, of Eastrop Way, Basingstoke, being concerned in supply of cocaine in Northamptonshire, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; one year, nine months in prison suspended for 18 months, electronic monitoring of whereabouts until July 12, 2025, community order.

■ VICTOR MEREACRE, aged 22, of Harrier Park, Northampton, intentional strangulation of a woman, assaulted a woman by beating; 13 months in prison suspended for 18 months, 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £187.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ DAVOOD ALEKOZAI, aged 25, of Park Drive, Northampton, two counts of failing to comply with notification requirements of being on the sex offenders register — failed to notify police of social media aliases and failed to complete an annual notification; 64 weeks in prison, surcharge £187.00.

■ SAMMY BROWN, aged 18, of Beaumont House, Northampton, section 18 wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place; 30 months in prison, surcharge £228.00.

■ LEE VENNI, aged 18, of Knot Tiers Mews, Upton, dangerous driving on a number of roads including Broadmead Avenue and Boughton Green Road, aggravated vehicle taking with damage to the vehicle, drove while disqualified, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, two counts of using a vehicle without third party insurance, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; 50 weeks detention in a young offender institution suspended for two years, curfew with electronic monitoring for six months, disqualified for two years.

■ STEPHEN LANGFORD, aged 63, of Addison Road, Northampton, assaulted a woman occasioning them actual bodily harm; community order, surcharge £95.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ JOHN MALONDA, aged 34, of Moorbridge Road, Moulton, possession of extreme pornographic image, arranged / facilitated the sexual exploitation of a child under 13 years of age — namely a five-year-old female by planning with another person to meet with a view of sexually abusing her, made an indecent photograph of a child; 26 months in prison, register as a sex offender for 10 years, surcharge £228.00.

■ CHRISTOPHER NOLAN, aged 24, of Pritchard Close, Northampton, two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order by deleting internet history and installing an evidence elimination application, made 229 category A indecent photographs of a child; 22 months in prison suspended for 18 months, sexual harm prevention order made for five years, requirement to register with police as a sex offender for 10 years, surcharge £156.00

■ BENJAMIN HILL, aged 39, of St Andrews Street, Northampton, being concerned in supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply a class A drug — heroin, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent supply to class A drug heroin, failed to surrender to custody; two years in prison suspended for two years, electronic monitoring of whereabouts, surcharge £187.00.

■ PATRICK LAWRENCE, aged 36, of HMP Birmingham, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged fittings including a carpet at a Northampton public house, assaulted a man occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulted a woman by beating, assaulted a man by beating; 30 months in prison,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ JAMEEL TANVEER, aged 26, of College Road, Birmingham, dangerous driving on Weedon Road and A4500, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance, 15 months in prison suspended for 24 months, 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 24 months, surcharge £187.00, costs £1,000.00.

■ SCOTT ADAMS, aged 36, of Falconers Close, Daventry, intentional strangulation against a woman, assaulted a woman occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — carpets and household items, 16 months in prison suspended for 18 months, curfew with electronic monitoring for 60 days, surcharge £187.00.

■ AARON NOEL, aged 42, of Bective Close, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating against a woman, sent communication threatening death or serious harm; community order with order to abstain from consuming any alcohol for 120 days, 80 hours unpaid work, five-year court order not to approach victim.

■ ROBERT TIDBURY, aged 22, Mallard Close, Northampton, failed to attend for jury service when summoned; fined £200.00,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.