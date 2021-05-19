Man wanted by police for failing to appear in Northampton court in connection with the assault of an emergency worker

Police are looking for a 24-year-old man after he failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court in connection with an assault that took place last year.

Jason Farmer, 24, failed to appear in court on April 6 after being charged with two counts of assaulting a police constable in execution of his duties and assault by beating on September 3 2020.

Northampton Magistrates' Court has now issued a warrant for Farmer's arrest and he is known to have links to the Daventry area, according to Northamptonshire Police.

