Man suffers head injury after attempted robbery not long after New Year celebrations

A man was left with a head injury after a 'scuffle' with a robber who tried to mug him in Daventry shortly after midnight on New Year's Day.

A 33-year-old victim was walking on The Inlands towards London Road when he was approached from behind by a man sometime between 12am and 12.30am yesterday (Wednesday, January 1).

The robbery was on The Inlands, Daventry. Photo: Google

When the man refused to empty his pockets, the offender swung his right hand at him, hitting him on the side of his head and after a brief scuffle, the victim walked off.

He later received treatment at Northampton General Hospital. Nothing was stolen in the attack.

The offender is described as white, in his early 20s, about 5ft 11in, and of a slim build.

He was wearing a dark, hooded top with the top up, possibly a dark-coloured snood which was covering his face, dark trousers and thick dark gloves.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000000118.