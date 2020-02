CCTV clue to identity in Kingsley assault case

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following an assault in a Northampton bookmakers.

Police want to find this man in connection with an assault.

Detectives say a member of Ladbrokes staff at their Kingsley Park Terrace branch was spat at on Friday, December 6, at about 4pm.

They are appealing for anyone with information or who may have seen the incident in the betting shop to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000653407.