■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 21

DANIEL ESTWICK, aged 36, of St Matthew’s Parade, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, assault by beating of a police officer, common assault of a police officer, violent behaviour at a police station; 10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services £154, prosecution costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

PAUL TAYAL, aged 67, of Millers Way, Northampton, common assault of a police officer, two counts of assault by beating of a police officer, assault by beating of a paramedic; 24 weeks in prison suspended for two years, compensation of £100, costs £85.

PAWEL GOLEBIOWSKI, aged 35, of no fixed abode, possession of a class B drug — amphetamine; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

JAMES FREELAND, aged 34, of no fixed abode, theft from a shop — stole items to the value of £55 belonging to Tesco; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation of £40.

ARRON LACEY, aged 32, of no fixed abode, arson — damaged by fire property belonging to another; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £580.

ALIN BOLBOREA, aged 35, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention on A45, Raunds — seen overtaking in a way that caused vehicle behind to brake; drove without due care and attention on A45, Great Billing — vehicle seen undertaking another driver; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £260, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DEAN STAGG, aged 35, of Hawkstone Close, Northampton, speeding — 48mph on Bants Lane, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £233, surcharge £93, costs £130, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

AMELIA BRASH, aged 33, of Betjeman Close, Daventry, speeding — 71mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £123, surcharge £49, costs £130, four points.

ASHFAQ KELOTH VALAPPIL, aged 26, of St Edmund’s Road, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £184, surcharge £74, costs £130, disqualified for six months.

ELLIE WILLIS, aged 26, of Rievaulx Way, Daventry, speeding — 91mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding legal limit of 50mph; fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £130, disqualified for 56 days.

ANDREW ELLIS, aged 32, of Heron Drive, Brackley, speeding — 79mph on A43 between Brackley and Whitfield exceeding temporary maximum speed restriction of 50mph; fined £666, surcharge £266, costs £130. six points.

AEBEL JOSEPH, aged 30, of Hazelwood Road, Northampton, driver failed to comply with a no entry sign on Castilian Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £1,106, surcharge £442, costs £130. six points.

COSTIN RADU, aged 37, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, used a vehicle on which not every stop lamp was in good working order; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £130.

LEE VENNI, aged 18, of Saxon Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend an initial appointment at Northampton Probation Office, failed to attend a planned office appointment, failed to allow installation of a monitoring tag; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £60.

FLORIN CONSTANTINESCU, aged 37, of River View, Northampton, used a vehicle without insurance; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £130, six points.

AMADUR ROUF MANNA, aged 33, Knighton Close, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Beech Avenue, Northampton, while using a handheld mobile phone; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £130, six points.

TICU TOADER, aged 27, of Pembroke Gardens, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JAKIR ALI, aged 33, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £300, six points.

■ This case was heard on May 22

JAMIE DORIS, aged 36, of Woolmonger Street, Northampton, attempted to breach a court order; fined £500, costs £85.

