Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seen trying door handles and “acting suspiciously” in Long Buckby.

The incidents happened on June 21 and June 28 in the Moore Close area of the village.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “On June 21, a man was seen acting suspiciously near to vehicles and properties before leaving the area. However, at about 8.15am on Wednesday, June 28, the same man was seen again trying door handles.

Police believe the man pictured could help with their investigation.

“The man walked into the rear garden of one of the properties and returned holding two screwdrivers. He was challenged by a resident, and he left in the direction of the railway station. No entry was gained.”

