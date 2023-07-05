News you can trust since 1869
Man seen trying door handles and 'acting suspiciously' with screwdrivers in Northamptonshire village

The man walked into a rear garden but was challenged by a resident
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seen trying door handles and “acting suspiciously” in Long Buckby.

The incidents happened on June 21 and June 28 in the Moore Close area of the village.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “On June 21, a man was seen acting suspiciously near to vehicles and properties before leaving the area. However, at about 8.15am on Wednesday, June 28, the same man was seen again trying door handles.

Police believe the man pictured could help with their investigation.
“The man walked into the rear garden of one of the properties and returned holding two screwdrivers. He was challenged by a resident, and he left in the direction of the railway station. No entry was gained.”

Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000398347.