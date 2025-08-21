Local magistrates dealt with offences including carrying a weapon, possession of cocaine, harassment, shoplifting, driving while disqualified…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 4

MATTHEW GRIFFITHS, aged 38, of no fixed abode, five counts of theft from a shop — on June 30, 2025, stole food items to the value of £24.50 belonging to One Stop, on July 16 stole food items to the value of £81 belonging to One Stop, on July 16 stole wine to the value of £97.75 belonging to One Stop, on July 23 stole Food items to the value of £43.80 belonging to One Stop, on July 28 stole frozen food to the value of £37.50 belonging to One Stop, burglary other than dwelling — entered Nene Business Centre as a trespasser and stole a bag of cash to the value of £40, failed to comply with a community order; 12 months in prison, compensation of £324.55.

MARK McKENZIE, aged 40, of Bective Road, Northampton, eight counts of theft from a shop — on March 25, 2025, stole items to the value of £40 belonging to Morrisons, on March 30, stole items to the value of £30 belonging to Morrisons, on March 31 stole items to the value of £40 belonging to Morrisons, on May 13 stole items to a value of £132 belonging to BP, on May 15 stole items to the value of £114.75 belonging to BP, on May 15 stole items to the value of £140 belonging to BP, on July 12 stole items to the value of £54.15 belonging to One Stop, on July 14 stole items to the value of £80.15 belonging to One Stop; 24 weeks in prison, compensation of £631.05.

TYE MORSE, aged 26, of Reffield Close, Towcester, possession of an offensive weapon — a push knife — in a private place; fined £153, surcharge to fund from victim services £61, prosecution costs £85.

KATARZYNA WIECZOREK, aged 41, of Campbell Street, Northampton, two counts of theft from a shop — on July 14, 2025, stole items to the value of £49.99 belonging to TK Maxx, on July 19 stole items to the value of £52.60 belonging to the Co-op; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

JAMIE BERWICK, aged 45, of Darwin Walk, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, drunk and disorderly behaviour in Norman Snow Way; two weeks in prison, costs £85.

LEVI GRIFFITHS, aged 27, of Naseby Street, Northampton, two counts of theft from a shop — on July 9, 2025, stole items to the value of £90 belonging to Co-op, on July 31 stole washing tablets to a value of £24 belonging to Co-op; six weeks in prison, compensation of £114.

JOSEPH PAYNE, aged 36, of Winnington Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Park Walk, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; ten months in prison.

ALTHEA McPHERSON, aged 49, of Greville Avenue, Northampton, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving at the junction at Greville and Kettering Road, Northampton; community order with 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

RICHARD DAVID WHITE, aged 47, of Bridgewater Drive, Northampton, harassment; six weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £500.

■ These cases were heard on August 5

ADAM BOBOWICZ, aged 46, of St James Park Road, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a kitchen knife — in a St George’s Street, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody; eight months in prison suspended for 12 months, overnight curfew for six months, surcharge £187, costs £650.

LEVI DOE, aged 40, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, harassment without violence, two counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a window fascia belonging to Kingsthorpe Grove Dental Practice and damaged a custody cell camera belonging to Northamptonshire Police, two counts of resisting police; community order, compensation of £500, surcharge £114, costs £420.

ALFIE WALKER, aged 20, of High Street, Upton, breached a sexual harm prevention order by using SnapChat when prohibited from doing so; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 120 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

TAYLA BROOKS, aged 29, of The Weavers, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Gambrel Road, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £861, costs £85, disqualified for four months.

AFAQ BABAR, aged 34, of Russet Drive, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Lutterworth Road, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance, drove while using a handheld mobile phone / device; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, fined £640, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

NICKY LLOYD, aged 49, of no fixed abode, two counts of theft from a shop — on July 7, 2025, stole various items to a value of £29 belonging to BP, on July 11 stole various items to a value of £52.50 belonging to BP; compensation of £46.40, costs £85.

DORU PREDA, aged 33, of Flintcomb Rise, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Lorraine Crescent, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

DAVID McCARTHY, aged 37, of Ashtree Way, Northampton, two counts of drug driving at McDonald’s, Sixfields, failed to surrender to custody; four months in prison, disqualified for three years, one month, 29 days;

ARAM MAJIDI, aged 30, of Knaphill Crescent, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance on Marlborough Road, Northampton; fined £660, six points.

ALVES PINTO, aged 60, of Downwood Close, Northampton, drove while using a handheld mobile phone / device; fined £440, six points.

DAVID CHRISTOPHER McCARTHY, aged 37, of Ashtree Way, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend an initial planned office appointment; four months in prison.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.