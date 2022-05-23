Man jailed for 12 years over child sex offences

A paedophile has been jailed for 12 years at Northampton Crown Court after being convicted of child sex offences.

Michael Hetherington was told he would serve at least eight years before being considered for parole.

In addition, the 41-year-old was placed indefinitely on the Sex Offenders’ Register and handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Michael Etherington has been sentenced to 12 years in jail at Northampton Crown Court. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Speaking after sentence, Detective Sergeant Tom Curlett-New, who led the Northamptonshire Police investigation, said the victim showed great bravery throughout.

“As a result, Hetherington has now been locked up for a very long time and will no longer pose a serious risk to young girls,” he said.

“Northamptonshire Police always investigates allegations of sexual abuse, regardless of how long ago they took place, and this case serves as a reminder of that.”

■ If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, recent or non-recent, please come forward by calling 101 or clicking Northamptonshire Police online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk.

If you have been a victim of a sexual offence but are not yet ready to speak to the police, please visit www.voicenorthants.org or call Voice on 0300 303 1965.