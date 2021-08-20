Man indecently exposes himself to two teenage girls in Daventry park

Police have received reports about a man indecently exposing himself to two teenage girls in Daventry.

The lewd act allegedly took place between 6.35am and 6.40am this morning (August 20) when two teenage girls sat in the Lang Farm playground were approached by a man, who indecently exposed himself to them.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The man is described as a white man aged 40-60, with short grey or white hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark coloured shorts and white cap."

The indecent exposure allegedly took place at the Lang Farm playground in Daventry.