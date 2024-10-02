Man in his 50s dies following two-vehicle crash on A361 in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The A361 in Northamptonshire remains closed this evening following a fatal crash which left one man dead.

Police investigating a two-vehicle collision on the A361 near Daventry in which a man died are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam.

At around 10.50am today, Wednesday, October 2, a man was driving southbound between Ashby St Ledgers and Daventry when his black Hyundai Ioniq car was in collision with a white DAF HGV travelling northbound.

Sadly the man, aged in his 50s, died at the scene.

The driver of the HGV was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road currently remains closed in both directions, with diversions in place.

Collision investigators are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or who has information about it including relevant dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000587558 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.