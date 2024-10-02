Man in his 50s dies following two-vehicle crash on A361 in Northamptonshire

Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer

Deputy editor

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 17:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The A361 in Northamptonshire remains closed this evening following a fatal crash which left one man dead.

Police investigating a two-vehicle collision on the A361 near Daventry in which a man died are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At around 10.50am today, Wednesday, October 2, a man was driving southbound between Ashby St Ledgers and Daventry when his black Hyundai Ioniq car was in collision with a white DAF HGV travelling northbound.

Sadly the man, aged in his 50s, died at the scene.

At around 10.50am today, Wednesday, October 2, a man was driving southbound between Ashby St Ledgers and Daventry when his black Hyundai Ioniq car was in collision with a white DAF HGV travelling northbound.At around 10.50am today, Wednesday, October 2, a man was driving southbound between Ashby St Ledgers and Daventry when his black Hyundai Ioniq car was in collision with a white DAF HGV travelling northbound.
At around 10.50am today, Wednesday, October 2, a man was driving southbound between Ashby St Ledgers and Daventry when his black Hyundai Ioniq car was in collision with a white DAF HGV travelling northbound.

The driver of the HGV was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road currently remains closed in both directions, with diversions in place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Collision investigators are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or who has information about it including relevant dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000587558 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.