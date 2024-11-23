Man in his 40s dies at scene of crash on A45 in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Flore bypass in Northamptonshire has reopened following a fatal collision earlier today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collision investigators are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a man died following a collision on the A45.

At around 8.20am today, Saturday, November 23, the drivers of a silver Toyota Corolla and a dark grey Hyundai i30 Active were in collision on the A45 near Flore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly the driver of the Toyota, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

At around 8.20am today, Saturday, November 23, the drivers of a silver Toyota Corolla and a dark grey Hyundai i30 Active were in collision on the A45 near Flore.

The road currently remains closed for much of the day while collision investigation work continues, with motorists asked to find alternative routes.

The bypass reopened around 3pm as officers thanked drivers for their patience.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either vehicle prior to it, especially anyone who left the scene before emergency services arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They would also like to hear from anyone who has any relevant dash-cam footage of either vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000698010 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.