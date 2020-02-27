Man in critical condition, another in custody after 'disturbance' in Northampton street

Merthyr Road in Dallington cordoned off as police investigations continue

One man was arrested and another taken to hospital following an incident in Northampton last night.

One property showed considerable damage to windows this morning

Police say the 30-year-old victim taken to hospital sustained serious injures and is in a critical condition

A 31-year-old man from Northampton was arrested in connection with the incident and held in custody.

Emergency services, including a police helicopter, rushed to Merthyr Road, Dallington, following reports of a disturbance in Merthyr Road, Dallington, at around 9pm last night (Wednesday February 26).

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: "I was waiting up for a delivery when I heard lots of loud bangs and screaming and shouting.

Part of Merthyr Road will be cordoned of for most of today

"I think I heard someone shouting 'call an ambulance'."

Part of the road is expected to remain cordoned off for most of today while police officers continue their investigations.

One property was damaged with ground floor windows apparently smashed. A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Between 8.45pm and 9pm last night (Wednesday, February 26), a disturbance took place at an address and a 30-year-old man sustained serious injuries.

"He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

"Both detectives and uniformed officers are expected to remain at the scene throughout the day as they continue to investigate this incident, and road closures are expected to remain in place until early afternoon."

Uniformed police will be on duty and visible in the Dallington area today.

The Police spokesman added: "Extra patrols by the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carried out in the area and anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to approach and speak to them."

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have any information or who may have any CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident. Witnesses are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000110879.

Alternatively, if they would prefer to remain anonymous, anyone with information can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.As enquiries continue throughout the day, further updates will be released in due course.