Man in court after dramatic police chase on Northampton roads

Man, 27, faces drugs and driving charges after pursuit ends in West Hunsbury

A 27-year-old man was due to appear in court today after being charged with drugs and driving charges following a dramatic police car chase through Northampton.

Driver will appear at Northampton Magistrates after being chased down by police

Officers pursued the driver of a Black Mondeo after he failed to stop on the A43 in Northampton.

The chase ended in Ladybridge Drive in the West Hunsbury area of Northampton at around 11.30am yesterday morning (Wednesday, February 5).

He was held overnight and was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on Thursday (February 6) charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, cannabis, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and failing to stop.

