Man dies after tanker crashes into broken down Range Rover on M1 in Northamptonshire

The M1 in Northamptonshire was closed overnight and into Sunday morning following a fatal crash.

Detectives investigating a collision on the M1 northbound in which a man died are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

At around 10.05pm on Friday, October 3, a white DAF tanker was in collision with a white Range Rover which had broken down shortly after junction 15.

Sadly the man driving the tanker died at the scene.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any relevant dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000582481 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.