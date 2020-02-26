Man chased off after he grabs 10-year-old as she walked along road in Northampton

Police issue e-fit with plea to find woman who rescued girl from attacker

Police want to find a woman who chased off an attacker after he grabbed a 10-year-old schoolgirl by the arm in Northampton.

Police issued this e-fit of a man they want to speak to after a girl was attacked

Detectives have also released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to following the incident in Clannell Road in East Hunsbury between 3.15pm and 3.30pm on Thursday, January 30.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said "The girl was walking along Clannell Road, near to the junction with Penvale Road.

"As she crossed the road by the green BT cabinet, a man grabbed her by the arm and tried to pull her towards him. A black woman intervened and chased the man into Harrier Park. The girl was unharmed.

"Officers are keen to trace the woman who helped the girl and are appealing for her to contact us as a matter of urgency.

Attacker was chased down Harrier Park after the incident in Clannell Road

"Anyone who recognises the man in the image, anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 20000058597."