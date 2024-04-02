Man chased and threatened after disturbing people breaking into van in Daventry
A man was chased and threatened after her disturbed three people breaking into his van in Daventry.
The incident happened between 7pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 20.
Police say the man spotted a car parked in front of his van in a residential car park, near to Wordsworth Road, and three people standing next to his vehicle with the side door open.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “Two of the offenders, armed with a metal bar and a screwdriver or knife, chased the man who ran along the footpath between Betjeman Close and Taper Way. The suspects left the scene in a silver vehicle, possibly a hatchback car.”
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious.
Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000166355.