Man charged after alleged stabbing in Daventry town centre last year
Court date set for next month
A 25-year-old man has been charged after an alleged stabbing in Daventry town centre last year.
Arafat Mohammed of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 10, charged with Section 18 – wounding with intent and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The charges relate to an incident in New Street when a man was allegedly stabbed in the stomach following an altercation at about 2am on July 10, 2022.