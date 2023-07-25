News you can trust since 1869
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Man charged after alleged stabbing in Daventry town centre last year

Court date set for next month
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST

A 25-year-old man has been charged after an alleged stabbing in Daventry town centre last year.

Arafat Mohammed of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 10, charged with Section 18 – wounding with intent and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

The charges relate to an incident in New Street when a man was allegedly stabbed in the stomach following an altercation at about 2am on July 10, 2022.