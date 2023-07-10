Man arrested after two people taking to hospital following dog attack in Daventry

A man has been arrested after two people were taken to hospital after a dog bite incident in Daventry.

The incident happened shortly after 4.35pm on Saturday (July 8) when Northamptonshire Police received reports of a dog bite incident in Ericsson Close.

Officers attended and secured two dogs, and then administered first aid for two casualties who were then taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to Ericsson Close in Daventry on Saturday (July 8).

Police say there is no risk to the wider public following the incident, but officers stayed in the local area during the evening as the investigation continued.

Detectives are now working to investigate the circumstances of the dog attack are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.