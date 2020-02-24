Man arrested after three-wheeled Golf crashes twice on A45 in Northampton

VW drives off after colliding with van, then stopped by shunt with Astra

Police arrested a man after two crashes involving a Volkswagen Golf being driven with only three wheels on the A45 in Northampton.

The blue Golf initially failed to stop after colliding with a van on between Riverside and the Queen Eleanor.

But the vehicle then crashed again into a second vehicle before finally coming to a halt.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The incident happened on the westbound carriageway between Riverside and the Queen Eleanor junction on Tuesday, February 18, between 4pm and 4.30pm.

"A blue Volkswagen Golf being driven on three wheels collided with a van. The Golf then drove away from the scene before crashing again into a silver Vauxhall Astra.

"A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this offence and has been released on bail pending further inquiries."

Police are asking for anybody who saw the incidents or may have with dashcam footage to call them on 101 using incident number: 20000095202."