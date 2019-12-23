Man arrested after car set on fire during arson attack on Daventry estate

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following an arson in The Haystack, Lang Farm in Daventry.

The incident happened at about 7.40am on Saturday, December 21, when a black Audi A5 car was deliberately set alight.

Two men were seen running from The Haystack into Plough Close.

A 31-year-old man from Rugby has been arrested on suspicion of arson, and is currently on police bail.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000681946.