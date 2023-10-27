Man and woman charged after prohibited items conveyed into Northamptonshire prison

News you can trust since 1869
The charges related to 97 incidents across the country, including in Northamptonshire
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 27th Oct 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 14:23 BST
A man and a woman from London have been charged with offences relating to prohibited items being conveyed into prisons across the country, including in Northamptonshire.

Sajad Hashimi and Zerka Maranay, both aged 27, and both of Compayne Gardens, London, have been charged with one count of bringing/throwing/conveying a List 'A' prohibited article into/out of a prison and one count of bringing/throwing/conveying a List 'B' prohibited article into/out of a prison.

The charges relate to 97 incidents between January 3 and August 17, when prohibited items entered a number of Category B and C prisons including: HMP Onley, The Mount, Maidstone, High Down, Guys Marsh, Garth, Wormwood Scrubs, Highpoint, HMP Downview, and HMP Brixton.

Hashimi has been remanded into custody and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on November 28.

Maranay was released with conditions and will also appear at Northampton Crown Court on November 28.