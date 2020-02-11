Man and three teenagers arrested following altercation in Daventry

Clash involving baseball bat ended with damage to car

Three teenagers and a 39-year-old man have been arrested following police appeals for information about a clash in a Daventry housing estate.

Police arrested three teenagers and a 39-year-old man

Officers revealed an altercation in Tennyson Road in the town involved a baseball bat and resulted in damage to a car.

The man and three males – aged 18, 17 and 15 – all from Daventry, were held on suspicion of violent disorder, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

All four have all been released on police bail.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Between 4pm and 5pm on Saturday January 25, there was an altercation in Tennyson Road between two groups of teenagers and a man, believed to be involving baseball bats and resulting in a car being damaged.

Tennyson Road in Daventry

"Two girls aged between 14-16 wearing tracksuit bottoms and T-shirts are also believed to have been involved.

"We would ask witnesses or anyone with information to call us on 101 quoting incident number: 2000047783 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111."