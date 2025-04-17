Man, 60s, knocked unconscious after being punched multiple times on Daventry estate
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Daventry.
The incident happened in Tovey Drive on April 15 at about 9pm when the man in his 60s was punched multiple times, causing him to fall and lose consciousness.
He was taken to hospital, but his injuries are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Police officers are now appealing for the public’s help to ascertain what happened and who was responsible.
Witness or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 25000218688 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.