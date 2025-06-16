Man, 57, appears in court after throwing burning missile at Northamptonshire Police officers
Saul Terry, of Ladycroft, Daventry, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 10, charged with one count of throwing/casting an explosive substance with intent to burn/maim/disfigure/disable/do grievous bodily harm, and one count of making threats to kill.
The charge relates to an incident on June 8 when a Molotov cocktail was thrown at officers, according to Northamptonshire Police.
At the court hearing, Terry was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on July 22.
Additional reassurance patrols are underway in the area and anyone with concerns or questions is encouraged to speak to officers.