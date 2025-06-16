Man, 57, appears in court after throwing burning missile at Northamptonshire Police officers

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 16th Jun 2025, 10:29 BST
A 57-year-old man has appeared in court after throwing a burning missile at police officers in a Northamptonshire town.

Saul Terry, of Ladycroft, Daventry, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 10, charged with one count of throwing/casting an explosive substance with intent to burn/maim/disfigure/disable/do grievous bodily harm, and one count of making threats to kill.

Most Popular

The charge relates to an incident on June 8 when a Molotov cocktail was thrown at officers, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the court hearing, Terry was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on July 22.

Additional reassurance patrols are underway in the area and anyone with concerns or questions is encouraged to speak to officers.

News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice