Man, 57, appears in court after throwing burning missile at Northamptonshire Police officers

A 57-year-old man has appeared in court after throwing a burning missile at police officers in a Northamptonshire town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saul Terry, of Ladycroft, Daventry, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 10, charged with one count of throwing/casting an explosive substance with intent to burn/maim/disfigure/disable/do grievous bodily harm, and one count of making threats to kill.

The charge relates to an incident on June 8 when a Molotov cocktail was thrown at officers, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the court hearing, Terry was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on July 22.

Additional reassurance patrols are underway in the area and anyone with concerns or questions is encouraged to speak to officers.