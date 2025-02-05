Offenders including a stalker, fraudster, drug dealer, burglar, were among those sentenced at Northampton Crown Court…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates between January 22 and January 30

ANTHONY O'BRIEN, aged 40, of Wharncliffe Road, Loughborough, at Daventry assaulted a woman by beating, assaulted a man by beating; three months in prison, surcharge £154.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DANIEL JAYES, aged 24, of Foxall Way, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, burglary, dwelling and theft with no violence — stole a Nike tracksuit from a dwelling in Daventry; 14 months in prison suspended for 21 months, surcharge £187.00.

Northampton Crown Court

DALE HELLING, aged 51, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, breached a sexual harm prevention order by having possession of a photograph of a female child whose parent/ guardian had not provided consent to be in possession of; 12 months in prison, surcharge £187.00.

RONALDO BRESHANAJ, aged 26, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, acquire / use / possess criminal property — cash totalling £3,250; 30 months in prison.

CLAIRE ELLIOTT, aged 42, of Eastfield Drive, Hanslope, fraud by false representation — at Towcester by dishonestly putting through fake invoices and settling the invoices intending to make a gain of £75,507.41; 20 months in prison suspended for 14 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LESLIE TIPPING, aged 48, of Swale Drive, Northampton, breached a sexual harm prevention order by failing to inform police of an internet-enabled mobile phone; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £340.00.

PATRICK BRAY, aged 29, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, drink driving — 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, dangerous driving on Sandy Lane, Northampton, drive otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, possession of cannabis; community order, alcohol abstinence and monitoring for 120 days surcharge £114.00, disqualified for three years,

ASHLEIGH READ, aged 29, of GRAFTON STREET, NORTHAMPTON, assault by beating of an emergency worker; community order, drug rehabilitation non-residential with review, period to provide samples: six months.

INDRIT VLADI, aged 33, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, two counts of stalking a woman involving serious alarm / distress; two years, nine months in prison, surcharge £228.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GRAHAM COCHRANE, aged 54, of Freehold Street, Northampton, affray — used or threatened unlawful violence towards another causing a person of reasonable firmness to fear for their personal safety; nine months in prison.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.